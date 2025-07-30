Ark Invest purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine shares on Tuesday

PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares through its three ETFs on Tuesday, adding to its $20 million purchase the day before. Last week, Ark Invest also spent $182 million to acquire more than 4.77 million shares of BitMine common stock. At the same time, ARKF, a fund under Ark Investment, also sold $1.47 billion worth of Block Inc. shares. Thomas Lee, chairman of the board of BitMine, said that the company's ETH holdings have exceeded $2 billion and are moving towards the goal of acquiring and staking 5% of the total ETH supply. Although BitMine's stock price fell 8.86% on Tuesday, its cumulative increase in the past month has reached 650.29%.