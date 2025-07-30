Anthropic to raise $3 billion to $5 billion at $170 billion valuation, led by Iconiq Capital

PANews reported on July 30th that according to CNBC, artificial intelligence company Anthropic is in talks with investors led by Iconiq Capital for a new round of financing, aiming to raise $3 billion to $5 billion at a valuation of $170 billion. In March of this year, Anthropic raised $3.5 billion at a valuation of $61.5 billion. The report also states that both Anthropic and its competitor OpenAI are seeking capital support from the Middle East. Previously, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei had been cautious about accepting investments from Gulf sovereign wealth funds, but recently stated that it would be difficult to maintain its leading position in the field of AI without seeking Middle Eastern funding.

