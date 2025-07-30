Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $219 million yesterday, marking the 18th consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on July 30th that according to SoSoValue, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $219 million on July 29th, Eastern Time, marking the 18th consecutive day of net inflows. BlackRock ETHA saw a net inflow of $224 million, bringing its cumulative net inflow to $9.704 billion; 21Shares CETH saw a net outflow of $5.087 million. The current net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is $21.613 billion, representing 4.75% of Ethereum's total market capitalization.

