George Jones’ Widow Allegedly Scammed Out of $17 Million Worth of XRP

CryptoNews
2025/07/30 11:35
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1836-1.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057-3.01%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05512-4.08%
Threshold
T$0.017-4.92%
Movement
MOVE$0.1334-5.79%

Nancy Jones, the widow of country music legend George Jones, was allegedly scammed out of $17 million worth of XRP, according to a new report from Nashville media outlet WKRN.

George Jones Widow Files Theft Report Over Stolen Crypto

The July 25 report states that Jones’ 58-year-old ex-boyfriend, Kirk West, was taken into custody at Nashville International Airport on Thursday, July 24.

WKRN-reviewed documents allege that Jones filed a theft report on Wednesday, July 23, claiming West stole $400,000 in cash and approximately 5,534,307 XRP coins after breaking into a safe in her home.

Jones had kicked West out of their Tennessee residence on June 28 and called her granddaughter to help secure her valuables after she allegedly discovered he had cheated on her.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the stolen XRP was valued at over $17 million. However, Jones and her attorneys were able to recover most of the missing cryptocurrency—except for nearly 400,000 tokens, worth approximately $1.2 million.

West faces a Class A felony charge for theft of more than $250,000, and his bail has been set at $1 million.

Kirk West’s Fraudulent History Revealed

West previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2026, a case in which his legal fees were paid by Jones.

The two met shortly after George Jones’ death in 2013, when West toured a home Nancy Jones was selling.

Reports say she later learned West was penniless and homeless before allowing him to move in with her in September 2013.

They began a romantic relationship the following month.

West is scheduled to appear in court on October 23 in connection with the alleged theft of Jones’ cash and cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:30
Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:07

Trending News

More

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%

Chairman of the U.S. SEC: My top priority is to establish a regulatory framework for the issuance of crypto assets in the United States as soon as possible