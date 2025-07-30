[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 30, 2025 – SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs, ETH ETFs See Record Inflow Run

Crypto Governance Crunch: Nearly 1 in 4 North American CFOs Plot 2027 Treasury Shift

Key Takeaways: A Deloitte survey shows 23% of North American CFOs expect to integrate cryptocurrency into treasury operations by 2027. Beyond financial use, crypto adoption could reshape corporate governance, vendor management, and workforce skill requirements. Stablecoin regulation and CBDC rollouts may influence whether crypto becomes a mainstream corporate settlement mechanism. Nearly a quarter of chief financial officers in North America expect their finance departments to be using cryptocurrency treasury within two years, according to a Deloitte survey published on July 31. The survey, conducted from June 4 to June 18, polled 200 CFOs from companies generating at least $1 billion in annual revenues. Concerns Over Volatility and Controls Deloitte found that 23% of respondents said their treasury teams will utilize cryptocurrency for either payments or investments by 2027, with the figure rising to almost 40% among CFOs at firms with $10 billion or more in revenue. The report noted that 43% of CFOs cited price volatility as their top concern in adopting non-stable cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether. Accounting complexity and controls were identified by 42%, followed by a lack of industry regulation at 40%. Regulatory uncertainty has been heightened by recent U.S. policy shifts. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) formed a crypto task force in January before rescinding prior accounting guidance, prompting the Financial Accounting Standards Board to update its own rules in March. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Fifteen percent of CFOs indicated they expect to accept stablecoins for payments within two years, with the proportion again higher for the largest companies. Forty-five percent of respondents pointed to improved customer privacy as a benefit, while 39% cited efficiency in cross-border payments. Corporate Treasury Use Cases Expanding Beyond treasury functions, CFOs identified supply chain tracking as a key application. More than half said they expect to use non-stable cryptocurrencies for this purpose, and nearly as many indicated the same for stablecoins. The survey also showed that discussions about cryptocurrency are becoming common at senior levels. Thirty-seven percent of CFOs said they had spoken with their boards about crypto adoption, while 41% had discussed it with CIOs, and 34% with banks or lenders. Only 2% reported no engagement with stakeholders on the issue. The growing dialogue suggests corporations are weighing not only direct financial use cases but also how digital assets could reshape vendor relationships, treasury systems, and compliance frameworks. At the same time, the trajectory of stablecoin regulation and central bank digital currency initiatives could determine whether CFOs view crypto primarily as a niche investment tool or as an eventual component of mainstream corporate payment and settlement systems. Frequently Asked Questions How might corporate crypto adoption affect internal audit practices? CFOs may require updated audit frameworks to manage blockchain transactions, ensuring transparency, risk control, and compliance with evolving accounting standards. What skills will finance departments need to manage crypto use? Departments will likely need expertise in blockchain technology, cross-border settlement systems, cybersecurity, and compliance with multi-jurisdictional regulations. Could crypto adoption impact vendor relationships? Yes. Crypto-based payments and supply chain tracking may streamline reconciliation processes and provide transparency in procurement and logistics. How might stablecoin regulation influence CFO adoption timelines? Clearer rules could accelerate adoption by reducing regulatory risk and encouraging CFOs to view stablecoins as viable settlement assets.