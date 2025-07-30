Twenty One Capital's Bitcoin holdings increased to 43,514, making it the world's third-largest corporate Bitcoin holder.

PANews reported on July 30th that official website data shows that Twenty One Capital, the Bitcoin treasury company headed by the son of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, currently holds a total of 43,514 Bitcoins, with 345.47 million shares outstanding, each representing 0.00012559 BTC. According to Bitcoin Treasuries data, Twenty One Capital is currently the world's third-largest corporate Bitcoin holder, behind Strategy (628,791 BTC) and MARA (50,000 BTC).

