Dan Bin's Oriental Harbor Holdings' Q2 US stock holdings include Coinbase, marking its first investment in a crypto company.

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Zhitong Finance, Oriental Harbor, headed by Dan Bin, has again increased its US stock holdings, according to a 13F report filed with the SEC. As of the end of the second quarter, Oriental Harbor's overseas fund, the "Oriental Harbor Investment Fund," held 13 US stocks with a total market value of US$1.126 billion, equivalent to over RMB 8 billion, a significant increase from US$868 million at the end of the first quarter. Notably, the crypto company Coinbase was newly added to Oriental Harbor's portfolio in the second quarter, with a holding value of approximately US$54.7 million.

