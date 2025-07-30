The Smarter Web Company purchased an additional 225 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,050.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to the London Stock Exchange website, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC) announced that it will continue to implement its Bitcoin reserve strategy in accordance with its "Ten-Year Plan" and has recently purchased an additional 225 Bitcoins at an average purchase price of £88,482 per Bitcoin (approximately $118,080), for a total amount of £19,908,550. To date, the company holds a total of 2,050 bitcoins, with an average purchase price of £81,346 (approximately $108,556) per coin, for a total investment of £166,758,900. The company's year-to-date bitcoin return has reached 49,198%, with a return of 224% in the past 30 days.

