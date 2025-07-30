White House Crypto Report Coming: How Much BTC Can Be Used for Strategic Reserves?

Author: BitpushNews

On July 30th, Eastern Time, a document highly anticipated by the crypto industry will be released: the White House's first digital asset policy report. It is not only the first systematic articulation of the Trump administration's stance on cryptocurrency regulation, but is also considered a potential roadmap for the industry's development in the coming years.

This soon-to-be-released report stands out amidst numerous legislative developments and regulatory battles, and its impact may far exceed the regulation itself.

Top-Level Design Inspired by Executive Orders: Starting with Executive Order 14178

In January of this year, US President Trump signed Executive Order 14178, formally establishing the Presidential Task Force on Digital Assets, led by the Secretary of the Treasury. This task force includes several key regulators, including the Chairman of the SEC and the Secretary of Commerce. Its mission is to comprehensively assess the development of digital assets and propose targeted policy recommendations.

Now, after 180 days of preparation, this major report is finally about to be released. Bo Hines, the White House Executive Director for Crypto, has confirmed on social media that the report will be officially released on July 30th, stating that "the United States is leading the global trend in digital asset policy." The timing of the report's release is also quite delicate. Key legislation like the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act are achieving substantial breakthroughs. The dual advancement of executive orders and legislation sends a strong policy signal: the United States is no longer on the sidelines regarding digital asset governance, but is fully engaged. Industry Focus: The Arrival of the "Era of Clear Regulation" After years of regulatory ambiguity and multi-party jockeying, the industry's most pressing expectations for this report focus on clarity and a sense of boundaries. Cody Carbone, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Digital Commerce, stated frankly: "This will be the guiding document for all relevant regulations and guidance for the next three and a half years."

Based on available information, the report is expected to focus on the following four major areas:

1. Stablecoin Regulatory Framework

The report may propose institutional design for issuance thresholds, reserve mechanisms, and audit transparency for dollar-pegged stablecoins, laying the foundation for the expanding stablecoin ecosystem.

2. Bank Access and Cooperation Mechanism

Regarding the "legal identity" of crypto companies in terms of bank accounts and payment channels, the report is expected to propose policy approaches for integrating with traditional finance while strengthening risk isolation.

3. National Security Perspective

To address potential issues with digital assets in cross-border transactions, sanctions evasion, and money laundering risks, the report will emphasize the development of "compliance technology" and promote the alignment of technological solutions with regulatory requirements.

4. Technology Neutrality and Regulatory Boundaries

"Regulation by function, not technology," may become the report's central theme, clarifying the responsibilities of various regulatory agencies and addressing the "multiple regulatory bodies" and "regulatory gaps" that have plagued the industry for years.

Cody Carbone noted that clarifying the boundaries of what can and cannot be done would greatly boost industry confidence.

Holdings Mystery: How Much BTC Does the US Government Hold?

In addition to the regulatory blueprint, another highly anticipated section of the report is the first official disclosure of the US government's cryptocurrency holdings.

For years, the claim that the US government holds the largest amount of Bitcoin in the world has been widely circulated online. According to the platform BitcoinTreasuries, the US government holds approximately 198,000 BTC, far exceeding any other country.

However, independent journalist L0la L33tz recently requested holdings data from the Department of Justice through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The results showed that the Department of Justice only holds 28,988 bitcoins. This number is far lower than market expectations, raising the question of "Did nearly 170,000 bitcoins get sold?"

A more neutral explanation comes from community user Shifu Dumo. He believes that the FOIA data only reflects the current liquid assets of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), an agency under the Department of Justice. Some assets may have been frozen, used to compensate victims, or held by other institutions, and are not included in the Department of Justice report.

However, this also means that the amount of Bitcoin truly belonging to the US federal government and available for the "National Strategic Reserve" may be far less than the public imagines.

Crypto commentator "The ₿itcoin Therapist" directly asked Bo Hines, the White House Executive Director of Crypto Affairs, on social media: "How much Bitcoin does the US government hold? Isn't it important to reveal it?" This statement fully expresses the community's desire for transparency.

This upcoming White House report is expected to reveal the true extent of the US government's Bitcoin holdings and provide an official explanation for these "disappearing" Bitcoins, thus answering long-standing market questions.

Industry Reactions: Signaling the Entry into the "Adoption Phase"

The industry's response to the upcoming report has been generally positive. Summer Mersinger, CEO of the Blockchain Association, believes it marks the beginning of the implementation phase of the crypto executive order.

Ron Hammond, Director of Policy at Wintermute, sees the report as "an important step for Trump to deliver on his promises to the crypto industry."

In the view of Jordi Visser, Managing Director of 22V Research, we are at an inflection point in the crypto industry, moving from "experimentation" to "acceptance and adoption." He likens the current stage to "crypto's ChatGPT moment."

With clearer regulatory expectations and accelerated institutional entry, Bitcoin prices have recently rebounded strongly, briefly breaking through the $120,000 mark. As of press time, it remains stable above $117,000, with a total market capitalization of $3.85 trillion.

This report is not only a systematic overview of the Trump administration's crypto policies but also a crucial "moment" for the global crypto market. How will it strike a balance between encouraging innovation and mitigating risks? And can it address the trust gap regarding the United States' strategic holdings? These answers will soon be revealed.