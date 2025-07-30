Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$22.149 million

PANews reported on July 30 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$22.149 million. Among them:

The trading volume of the China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$6.4613 million, and the trading volume of the China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$12.9134 million.

The trading volume of the Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK) was HK$13.9134 million. The trading volume of the Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1,013,900, and the trading volume of the Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$474,850.

The trading volume of the Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$502,980, and the trading volume of the Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$782,600.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have both Hong Kong dollar and US dollar counters. Only two of the China Asset Management ETFs also have RMB counters.