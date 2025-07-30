Falcon Finance secures $10 million strategic investment from World Liberty Financial

According to Investing, Falcon announced on Wednesday that World Liberty Financial, a Trump-linked crypto firm, has made a $10 million strategic investment in Falcon Finance, a digital token infrastructure platform. The funding will accelerate its operations, allowing for seamless conversions between its stablecoin and another stablecoin supported by World Liberty. The stablecoin Falcon USD, or USDf, reportedly reached $1 billion in circulation on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.