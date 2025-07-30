Auradin to deliver $73 million worth of Bitcoin mining equipment to MARA in the first half of 2025

PANews
2025/07/30 19:27

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to TheMinerMag, Bitcoin mining company MARA disclosed in its latest quarterly filing that it had received $73.3 million worth of Teraflux Bitcoin mining machines from Silicon Valley chip startup Auratine in the first half of 2025. This amount was paid upfront, with $22.3 million in the first quarter and $51 million in the second quarter, representing a significant portion of MARA's $108 million in cash outflows from supplier advances in the first half of the year. As of June 30th, MARA still had an outstanding purchase commitment of $51.4 million with Auradin, with deliveries scheduled for installments throughout 2025. MARA previously invested $20 million in preferred stock in Auradin in February and converted $1.2 million of its previous SAFE investment into equity. MARA's total stake in Auradin now stands at $85.4 million, and MARA holds a seat on Auratine's board of directors.
