White House Gears Up to Publish Key Report on U.S. Crypto Strategy

2025/07/30 20:00
A cryptocurrency task force established by President Donald Trump is expected to release its long-awaited crypto strategy report on Wednesday, detailing the administration’s digital asset policy objectives.

According to Reuters, this will be the group’s first public update and will reflect months of behind-the-scenes coordination to craft the White House’s stance on tokenization, crypto markets, and blockchain-based financial products.

The report follows Trump’s January executive order, which called for developing a comprehensive national approach to cryptocurrency regulation and innovation.

Reuters reports that the policy document will offer guidance on what legislation and regulatory frameworks should be pursued to align with the administration’s pro-crypto goals.

One source told Reuters that the report is expected to recommend a defined role for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in regulating blockchain-based securities such as tokenized stocks and bonds.

A second source indicated that the document would also reflect the administration’s position on ongoing congressional efforts to establish clearer rules for the crypto industry.

Mortgage and Retirement Accounts Could Include Crypto

One of the most anticipated elements of the upcoming crypto strategy report is the potential inclusion of digital assets in traditional financial systems, particularly mortgages and retirement savings plans like 401(k)s. If implemented, this would represent a landmark shift in how crypto holdings are treated within mainstream finance.

“If the report backs the inclusion of digital assets in mortgage assessments and 401(k) plans, it would mark a significant change in how digital asset wealth is treated,” said Liat Shetret, Vice President of Global Policy and Regulation at blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

Such a move could have wide-reaching effects. For homebuyers who hold substantial crypto assets, these could be counted toward their financial profile, potentially increasing mortgage access for a new class of crypto-first consumers.

However, it would also introduce new challenges for banks and lenders, including how to assess, verify, and safeguard volatile and decentralized assets.

Strategic Reserve and Regulatory Clarity

While some in the crypto space are eyeing the possibility of a strategic Bitcoin reserve or national digital asset stockpile, experts say that regulatory clarity is far more important. Shetret stresses that institutions are eager for streamlined oversight and consistency.

“Many are watching closely for signals around a pro-growth and innovation-friendly federal regulatory framework that balances a commitment to making the U.S. the global center for digital assets while also maintaining financial integrity,” adds Shetret.

Such a framework would likely involve cross-agency coordination, with defined supervisory roles for the SEC, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and Treasury.

Industry Braces for Policy Impact

The report’s release could reshape the U.S. crypto sector and send ripple effects through global markets. While speculative attention focuses on dramatic initiatives like a Bitcoin reserve, the true impact may come from how the U.S. integrates digital assets into legacy financial systems and the degree to which legal and regulatory ambiguity is resolved.

Earlier this month, in a landmark week for the U.S. crypto industry, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law. The move marked a seismic shift in the regulatory framework for digital assets, particularly dollar-backed stablecoins, and indicated a broader push by the Trump administration to bring clarity and control to the sector.

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

