JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are partnering to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on July 30th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are collaborating to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies, according to a press release from the bank. JPMorgan Chase customers will soon be able to use their Chase credit cards to fund their Coinbase accounts. By 2026, direct bank account-to-Coinbase transfers and a 1:1 redemption feature for Chase Ultimate Rewards points will be available, marking the first time a major bank's rewards program can be used to purchase cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.