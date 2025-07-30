Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Chainwire, Midl, a Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure, announced the completion of a $2.4 million seed round led by Draper Associates and with participation from Draper Dragon.

The project aims to build a native smart contract execution environment on the Bitcoin mainnet, enabling decentralized applications to run without relying on sidechains or cross-chain bridges. Midl is currently in the testnet phase, with the mainnet expected to launch soon. Several early-stage DeFi protocols have already launched on testnets, and over 20 other projects are in various stages of deployment.