Trump: The Fed must cut interest rates, second-quarter GDP data is much better than expected

PANews
2025/07/30 20:40
PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, Trump said the Federal Reserve must cut interest rates. The second quarter GDP has just been released and is much better than expected.

