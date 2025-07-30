[LIVE] Ten Years of Ethereum: From Smart Contracts to a Global Financial Layer

CryptoNews
2025/07/30 21:45
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,01838-0,30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018292-13,35%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1889-12,13%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,11693-1,97%

Ethereum marks a historic milestone this week: its 10-year anniversary.

Since its genesis block in July 2015, Ethereum has evolved from a novel smart contract platform into the backbone of decentralized finance, NFTs, DAOs, and a new generation of internet infrastructure.

Over the past decade, it has redefined how value moves online—supporting permissionless innovation, open finance, and a global developer community pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on-chain.

As Ethereum enters its second decade, the conversation is no longer just about technology—it’s about economic infrastructure, cultural shifts, and resilience. From proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, from early ICO mania to scalable Layer 2s, Ethereum’s journey has been anything but linear, yet its impact has been undeniable.

Ten Years: Hackerspace to Infrastructure

Developer Lefteris Karapetsas reflects on Ethereum’s 10-year anniversary with a powerful throwback to July 30, 2015—when a small team of hackers in Berlin launched what would become one of the most transformative technologies of the decade. As he looks ahead to the next 10, 25, and even 100 years, he challenges the next generation to shape Ethereum’s future: “What will you build?”

Gonçalo, Le Brute (@GNSPS) celebrates Ethereum’s 10th birthday with a nostalgic nod to the early days, sharing throwback photos from a decade ago. His post captures the unwavering dedication of early contributors who’ve been “all in” since the network’s launch in 2015.

CryptoNews will be covering the official “Ten Years of Ethereum” livestream—an event that reflects on Ethereum’s past and looks boldly toward its future.

The lineup features Ethereum’s creator Vitalik Buterin, Tim Beiko, Joseph Lubin, and Ethereum Foundation executive directors Tomasz Stańczak and Hsiao-wei Wang.

Tune in and join the global Ethereum community as we reflect, celebrate, and chart the next ten years of decentralized innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:07
Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Author: Justin Drake Translated by: BitpushNews Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. Today, we officially launched the "Lean Ethereum" vision—my personal mission statement for the next decade. We stand
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002794-23,82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:00
Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%

Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%

According to a report from PANews on August 1st, Kantaihai reported that on July 31st, US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,1101-9,38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,932-4,86%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:50

Trending News

More

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Chairman of the U.S. SEC: My top priority is to establish a regulatory framework for the issuance of crypto assets in the United States as soon as possible