Facing 45 Years, Roman Storm Chooses Silence in Federal Money-Laundering Trial

CryptoNews
2025/07/31 02:18
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011339+0.58%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000109-32.84%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01429+0.07%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4844-2.84%

Roman Storm will not testify in his own defense during his landmark money laundering trial, lawyers for the Tornado Cash developer say.

Roman Storm Declines to Testify in Federal Court

According to a July 29 report from Inner City Press, Storm and his lawyer told U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Polk Failla that the crypto-mixer co-founder would not take the stand in Manhattan federal court this week.

“Mr. Storm, you know you can testify,” the media outlet quotes Failla as saying. “You have chosen not to testify?”

“Yes, your honor,” Storm replied.

Defense Fund Nears $5 Million Contribution Goal

News of Storm’s decision not to testify comes just days after he took to X to beg his supporters for more contributions to his legal defense fund.

“Our lawyers and experts are working around the clock—we’ve forgotten what normal sleep feels like,” Storm wrote in the July 26 post. “Every hour counts, and so do the costs.”

According to the Free Roman Storm website, contributions to Storm’s defense have exceeded $4.5 million, nearly reaching his $5 million goal.

“If you believe in fairness, open-source, and freedom, please help us finish strong,” he added.

Storm has faced an intense legal few weeks since his watershed open-source trial kicked off in New York City earlier this month.

Storm and fellow Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Semenov were indicted in August 2023 on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, and sanctions violations.

Federal prosecutors allege Storm laundered and concealed more than $1 billion through Tornado Cash—including hundreds of millions for the Lazarus Group, North Korea’s state-sponsored malware collective.

“Roman Storm and Roman Semenov allegedly operated Tornado Cash and knowingly facilitated this money laundering,” then-U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in an August 2023 press release.

If convicted, Storm faces up to 45 years in federal prison.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:07
Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Author: Justin Drake Translated by: BitpushNews Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. Today, we officially launched the "Lean Ethereum" vision—my personal mission statement for the next decade. We stand
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:00
Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%

Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%

According to a report from PANews on August 1st, Kantaihai reported that on July 31st, US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1101-9.38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.932-4.86%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:50

Trending News

More

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Chairman of the U.S. SEC: My top priority is to establish a regulatory framework for the issuance of crypto assets in the United States as soon as possible