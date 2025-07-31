The widow of famous American country singer George Jones suffered a $17 million XRP hardware wallet theft

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Decrypt, Nancy Jones, the widow of the late legendary Tennessee country singer George Jones, has accused a man of stealing not only $17 million worth of XRP but also her holdings of Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB). The man, Kirk West, who was once in a relationship with Nancy, has been arrested by police. Nancy claims that West exploited her trust, posing as a "crypto expert" to manage her crypto assets for a long time, and ultimately, after being discovered, took away a large amount of cash and a Ledger hardware wallet. Some of the stolen assets have been recovered, but approximately $1.5 million worth of cryptocurrency remains unaccounted for. The case is still under further trial, and Nancy has filed a petition with the court for the return of the assets and compensation.