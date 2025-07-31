CBOE Submits Universal Listing Standards for Crypto Asset ETPs, SOL and XRP ETPs Expected to Launch in Q4

PANews
2025/07/31 09:01
Solana
SOL$174.53-0.86%
XRP
XRP$3.0503-1.50%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%

PANews reported on July 31st that Greg Xethalis, General Counsel of Litecoin Capital, stated on the X platform that the CBOE has submitted an application for universal listing standards for crypto asset ETPs, and the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are expected to follow suit soon. The new rules allow crypto asset ETPs whose underlying contracts have been listed on designated contract markets for at least six months to be listed on the exchange, and also support staking. The Solana ETP is expected to be approved by October 10th at the latest, and the XRP ETP will be approved slightly later. Both are expected to launch in the fourth quarter. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas retweeted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued "listing standards" for crypto ETPs (exchange-traded products) through new exchange filings. Any token tracked by futures on the Coinbase derivatives exchange for at least six months will be approved, covering approximately a dozen major cryptocurrencies. Tokens without futures or emerging meme coins (such as Bonk and Trump Coin) will need to go through other regulatory procedures, such as the 40 Act. The market expects approval to occur between September and October.

CBOE submits universal listing standards for crypto asset ETPs; SOL and XRP ETPs are expected to launch in Q4.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, the initial annualized quarterly rate of the US core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.5%, in line with
Core DAO
CORE$0.5126-2.78%
U Coin
U$0.01094-1.35%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000132-11.40%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.363+0.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:30
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
Ethereum
ETH$3,734.24-0.78%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004267+1.18%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/30 21:00
FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Leaked texts from FaZe Banks show influencer trying to pressure MLG team into giving him a special deal.
MLG
MLG$0.012041+7.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:09

Trending News

More

The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms

FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

Dow Jones drops as tariff fears outshine tech earnings, Nasdaq breaks records