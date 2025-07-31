The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.

PANews reported on July 31st that The Ether Machine (NASDAQ: DYNX), a publicly traded company focused on generating returns from Ethereum staking, announced that it has purchased nearly 15,000 ETH as part of its long-term accumulation strategy. This brings its total ETH purchased and committed to 334,757, with $407 million remaining available for further ETH purchases.

