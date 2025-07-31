OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

PANews reported on July 31st that the OpenSea platform announced the official launch of Creator Studio 2.0, a comprehensive upgrade for on-chain creators. Users can create collections, schedule airdrops, and freely choose from 20 supported blockchains. Creators can also design custom pages to showcase and share their art and stories. The new version of Creator Studio is now available on the all-new OpenSea platform.

