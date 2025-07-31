From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Author: @BlazingKevin_, Researcher at Movemaker
In Polymarket, each prediction market is essentially a "probability exchange for future events." Users can express their bets on a particular event by buying an option (e.g., "Trump will win the 2024 US election").
Because buying probabilistic events differs from typical trading, Polymarket's initial pricing and liquidity mechanisms differed from common AMM algorithms. Polymarket's pricing mechanism has undergone significant changes since its initial release. Initially, it employed an AMM mechanism for real-time liquidity and pricing, called the Logarithmic Market Scoring Rule, or LMSR. This algorithm is currently used by other crypto protocols, such as Ethos.
Understanding the characteristics of LMSR will help you understand Polymarket's pricing mechanism for most of its history, why other protocols choose LMSR, and why Polymarket upgraded from LMSR to an off-chain order book.
LMSR is a pricing mechanism designed specifically for prediction markets. It allows users to buy "shares" of an option based on their own judgment, while the market automatically adjusts the price based on aggregate demand. The most significant feature of LMSR is that it allows transactions to be completed without relying on a counterparty. Even if you're the first trader, the system can price and execute the trade for you. This gives prediction markets "perpetual liquidity" similar to Uniswap. In simple terms, LMSR is a cost function model that calculates prices based on the "shares" of each option held by the user. This mechanism ensures that prices always reflect the current market's expected probabilities for different outcomes.
LMSR's cost function, C, is calculated based on the number of shares sold for all possible outcomes in a market. The formula is:
The symbols here represent:
The most important property of this formula is that the sum of all resulting prices is always equal to 1 (∑Pi=1). When a user purchases a "yes" share, $q(YES) increases, causing P(YES) to rise while P(NO) decreases, thus maintaining the sum of prices at 1.
Another key point of LMSR is that price is the marginal derivative of the cost function. That is, the price pi of option i is the marginal cost you pay to buy one more unit of that option:
This means:
For example, in a "yes/no" prediction market, if most people buy "yes," the price of "yes" might rise to 0.80, while "no" might fall to 0.20. This is like saying, "The market believes the probability of the event occurring is 80%."
Furthermore, regardless of liquidity, the cost function curve is always upward. This means that the more shares purchased, the higher the total cost.
The role of the liquidity parameter b: The value of b directly determines the "flatness" of the curve, or in other words, the liquidity or "thickness" of the market.
High liquidity (a large b value) acts as a "cushion," allowing the market to absorb greater buying power without drastic price fluctuations (a flat curve); low liquidity is very sensitive (a steep curve).
Before discussing Polymarket's evolution toward an order book model, it's necessary to first analyze the LMSR mechanism it adopted in its early days. LMSR isn't a simple technical option, but rather a set of underlying protocols with a clear design philosophy and inherent tradeoffs. Its characteristics determine its historical position in different stages of prediction market development.
LMSR's fundamental design goal is information aggregation, not market maker profitability. Through an automated mathematical model, it solves the most vexing "cold start" problem for prediction markets: liquidity provision in the early stages when there are no counterparties.
1. Advantage Analysis: Unconditional Liquidity Provision and Controllable Market Making Risk LMSR's core contribution is that it ensures the presence of counterparties at all times. No matter how unpopular or extreme a market view, market makers can always provide a buy or sell quote. This fundamentally addresses the dilemma of traditional order books in early markets, which were unable to execute trades due to thin liquidity.
Conversely, the maximum potential loss for market makers guaranteeing this "unlimited" liquidity is predictable and bounded. This maximum loss is determined by the liquidity parameter "b" and the number of market outcomes "n," using the formula "maximum loss = b⋅ln(n)." This certainty of risk makes the cost of sponsoring a prediction market manageable and eliminates the risk of unlimited losses, which is crucial for parties or organizations launching new markets.
2. Inherent Flaws: Static Liquidity and Non-Profit Orientation However, the advantages of LMSR also bring with them structural flaws that cannot be overcome.
Furthermore, when implementing LMSR on-chain, the logarithmic and exponential operations involved consume more gas than the four arithmetic operations commonly used in DEXs, further increasing transaction friction in a decentralized environment.
In summary, LMSR was an effective and practical tool in the early stages of a platform's liquidity shortage. However, once Polymarket's user and capital base exceeded a critical mass, its design, which sacrificed efficiency for liquidity, transformed from an advantage into a hindrance to its development. Its migration to an order book model was based on the following strategic considerations:
Polymarket's upgrade is a necessary step after reaching a critical mass of user scale and platform maturity. This transformation reflects a systematic consideration of the three objectives of trading experience, gas costs, and market depth. Its current architecture can be analyzed from two perspectives: liquidity mechanism and price anchoring logic.
Polymarket's liquidity mechanism utilizes a hybrid on-chain and off-chain architecture, designed to balance the security of decentralized settlement with the smooth experience of centralized trading.
For prediction markets, the core mechanism is how to ensure that the sum of the probabilities of "yes" and "no" outcomes is always equal to 100% (i.e., "$1"). The order book model itself does not impose a mandatory limit on the order price through code. Instead, through a sophisticated set of underlying asset design and arbitrage mechanisms, leveraging the inherent market correction force, the price sum is ensured to always converge towards "$1."
1. Core Foundation: Minting and Redemption of Complete Share Pairs The cornerstone of this mechanism is the unshakable value equation established by the Polymarket contract layer.
This two-way channel ensures that the total value of the complete set of outcomes is firmly anchored at $1.
2. Price Discovery: Independent Order Book Trading Based on the above foundation, YES shares and NO shares are two independent assets, trading against USDC on their own order books. Participants are free to place limit orders at any price, with no protocol restrictions. This free pricing mechanism inevitably leads to price deviations, creating opportunities for arbitrageurs.
3. Price Constraints: Market-Based Arbitrage Correction The profit-seeking behavior of arbitrageurs (typically automated bots) is key to ensuring price reversion. Once the sum of the trading prices of YES and NO shares deviates from $1, a risk-free arbitrage window opens.
The key design principle of this mechanism lies in the fact that the protocol itself does not act as an arbitrator. Instead, by establishing a solid value anchor and open arbitrage channels, the profit-seeking behavior of market participants becomes the decisive force in maintaining system price stability.
Polymarket chose to upgrade from an AMM to an order book model. Firstly, the platform's user base has exploded, resulting in ample liquidity and a relatively stable order book experience. Secondly, the upgraded pricing mechanism makes it more suitable for professional market makers.
With X officially announcing its partnership with Polymarket, Polymarket has become X's official prediction market. The asymmetric user base between Polymarket and X will undoubtedly attract further new users to Polymarket. In this process, Polymarket will also create an asymmetry in user base with crypto protocols, and user traffic will flow into the crypto industry through X through Polymarket.
Against this backdrop, we need to consider new possibilities between Polymarket and crypto protocols, and further, the potential integration of Polymarket and DEXs.
First, Polymarket provides DEX ecosystem participants with a native and efficient risk hedging tool. Asset holders and limited partners in DEXs generally face exposure to impermanent loss, protocol risk, or macroeconomic volatility. Traditional hedging tools feel disconnected in DeFi, but Polymarket's event contracts serve as a mirror layer for risk pricing. For example, prediction contracts predicting whether a stablecoin will depeg or whether a protocol upgrade will succeed can be directly used by DEX users to hedge potential losses on their on-chain positions. This model shifts risk management from passive acceptance to active allocation, becoming a composable financial building block in the DeFi ecosystem.
Secondly, price data from prediction markets can serve as a valuable leading indicator for centralized liquidity management on DEXs. In centralized liquidity models like Uniswap V3, LPs' capital efficiency is positively correlated with risk, and their profitability is determined by their speed of responsiveness to market changes. Polymarket's real-time odds for key events are essentially the market's collective consensus on future probabilities, often changing before on-chain asset price fluctuations. Automated strategies can capture this leading signal and dynamically adjust LPs' position ranges—widening or withdrawing positions when risk probability increases, and narrowing them when certainty increases. This transforms LPs from passive liquidity "sandbags" into active, probabilistic risk managers.
Furthermore, by tying the core DEX metrics to Polymarket's event outcomes, new structured financial products can be created. Protocol growth needs to be deeply tied to community interests, and Polymarket provides a transparent and impartial external verification mechanism for this purpose. Protocols can design a "conditional" revenue distribution model: for example, tying the distribution of a large portion of trading fees to the outcome of a Polymarket event: "Can trading volume exceed $N billion this quarter?" If the outcome is "yes," stakers share in the excess returns; if "no," the proceeds are used for buyback and burn. This design transforms the protocol's KPIs into financial products that the community can directly participate in, creating a more direct shared interest and closed-loop value capture.
In summary, the integration of Polymarket and DEXs is not a simple functional addition, but a deep integration at the infrastructure level. Polymarket is evolving into a "risk pricing layer" and "information oracle" for the entire crypto industry. As the traffic brought by X gradually penetrates, its integration with basic protocols such as DEX will no longer be an option, but a key variable that determines whether the future DeFi ecosystem can become more efficient, mature, and resilient.