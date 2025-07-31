1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy

According to PANews on July 31st, 1confirmation founder Nick Tomaino posted on the X platform that the 1confirmation NFT Fund is currently the largest institutional buyer of NFTs in the industry, but this position may soon change. At the same time, the fund still has a large amount of capital that has not yet been invested in the market.

