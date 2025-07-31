Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially launch on August 1, 2025. Third Eye invests not only in cryptocurrencies but also in crypto-related stocks, employing a diversified long-short strategy to achieve stable returns in volatile markets. Zeng Tian has 15 years of experience in macro and derivatives trading, having previously worked at renowned institutions such as Citigroup, Citadel Securities, and Deutsche Bank. The establishment of this fund reflects the accelerating influx of traditional financial talent into the crypto sector and the recovery of institutional investor confidence in digital assets. Third Eye, with support from family offices and high-net-worth individuals, is expected to drive further development of the crypto investment market.