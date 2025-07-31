Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation

2025/07/31 13:54
PANews reported on July 31st that the Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB) and the National Digital Asset Commission of El Salvador (CNAD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting cooperation and information exchange in the field of crypto assets. The agreement will facilitate the sharing of technical and regulatory expertise, including the application of blockchain intelligence tools and risk analysis. The BCB stated that this collaboration will help draw on El Salvador's experience in virtual asset regulation and innovation, promote the secure and standardized development of Bolivia's digital asset ecosystem, and attract more investment. The agreement, which takes effect from the date of signing, will help provide more diverse financial options for households and small and micro businesses.
