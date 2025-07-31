Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS, a South Korean blockchain company, and the Kaia DLT Foundation, and support Kaia-issued USDT. Users can withdraw funds into 85 fiat currencies or load them onto local transportation cards. While unavailable to local residents, this move reflects South Korea's growing acceptance of digital asset payments. Currently, South Korea's regulatory framework for stablecoins has yet to be unified, and the ruling and opposition parties are debating related legislation. The proposed Digital Asset Infrastructure Act, promoted by President Lee Jae-myung, would allow qualified companies to issue won-pegged stablecoins to control capital outflows.

