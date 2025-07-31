5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who recently transferred 250 bitcoins (approximately $29.64 million) to two new wallets.

