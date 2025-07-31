Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build a node, allowing them to quickly develop dApps.

Etherlink is an EVM-compatible Layer-2 blockchain based on Tezos technology, with transaction confirmation times of less than 500 milliseconds and fees as low as $0.001. Through Ankr's RPC service, users can directly access on-chain data, such as conducting transactions and checking balances. It also offers advanced features such as dedicated endpoints, prioritized requests, and WebSockets support.