Phoenix Group Launches Digital Asset Treasury Strategy: Net Increase of 179 BTC in Q2, Total Holdings Reach 514 BTC

PANews
2025/07/31 16:30
Bitcoin
According to PANews on July 31st, Phoenix Group officially launched its digital asset treasury strategy in its Q2 2025 financial report, becoming the first company to be listed on the ADX and establish a crypto asset treasury exceeding $150 million. The group added a net 179 BTC in Q2, bringing its total holdings to 514 BTC. It also holds over 630,000 Sol in long-term reserves. The financial report shows Q2 revenue reached $29 million, with mining output reaching 336 BTC, 214 of which came from self-operated mining, resulting in a 14% reduction in energy costs. The company's stock price rose 72% between April and June, and is expected to achieve a cumulative increase of 110% for the full year.
