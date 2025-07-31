Data: The total value of ETH treasury reserves of 64 entities has exceeded $10 billion

PANews reported on July 31st that The Block reported that the total value of Ethereum reserve assets has exceeded $10 billion, reflecting a growing trend of companies adding Ethereum to their balance sheets. SER data shows that as of Thursday, the total value of strategic Ethereum reserves reached $10.58 billion, encompassing 64 entities holding over 100 ETH. These reserves represent 2.26% of Ethereum's total supply. This $10 billion includes reserves held by publicly traded companies, crypto exchanges, DeFi protocols, nonprofit organizations, and the federal government. The largest Ethereum holder is Bitmine Immersion Tech, which has shifted its focus from Bitcoin mining to accumulating Ethereum. It holds 625,000 ETH (worth $2.42 billion), and its chairman, Tom Lee, has previously stated his goal to acquire and stake 5% of the total Ethereum supply. Close behind is Joseph Lubin's SharpLink Gaming, which holds 438,200 ETH. The third-largest holder, The Ether Machine, announced on Wednesday that it had purchased 15,000 ETH, bringing its reserves to 334,800. The three companies’ Ethereum reserves now surpass the long-dominant Ethereum Foundation, which currently holds 234,600 ETH.