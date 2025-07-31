Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

PANews
2025/07/31 16:49

Compiled by Tim, PANews

Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Recently, Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb asked on Twitter: "Who do you think is the best writer in the crypto industry?" and included links to their excellent works.

The post quickly received numerous responses. In this article, PANews has selected 10 outstanding authors that were frequently mentioned by netizens for crypto enthusiasts to learn about and follow.

1. Checkmate

Bio: 118,000 Twitter followers, focusing on Bitcoin and on-chain data

Featured Work: https://newsletter.checkonchain.com/p/absorbing-billions-on-a-weekend

2. thiccy

Bio: 54,000 Twitter followers, co-founder of Scimitar Capital

Featured Work: https://x.com/thiccyth0t/status/1943773395209924769

3.nic carter

Biography: 414,000 Twitter followers, Partner at Castle Island Ventures

Reference link: https://murmurationstwo.substack.com/p/the-last-word-on-stablecoins-and

4.ceteris

Biography: 40,000 Twitter followers, Delphi Delphi Digital Research Director

Featured Article Link: https://members.delphidigital.io/reports/solana-the-monolith

5. Leo

Bio: 17,000 Twitter followers, niche blogger, self-described as a "speculator"

Featured Article Link: https://x.com/0x_Leo_/status/1941655756022939963

6.0xJeff

Bio: 71,000 Twitter followers, formerly worked at Spartan Group, currently focusing on Web3+AI research

Featured Works Link: https://x.com/Defi0xJeff/status/1931382103801012316

7.

Bio: 148,000 Twitter followers, co-founder of Pink Brains, DeFi expert

Featured Work:

https://x.com/DefiIgnas/status/1947971181589475578

8. Stacy Muur

Bio: 67,000 Twitter followers, founder of Greendots Agency

Featured Work: Stacy Muur

Bio: 67,000 Twitter followers, founder of Greendots Agency

Featured Work: https://stacymuur.substack.com/p/kaito-leaderboards-drive-pre-tge?utm_source=%2Finbox&utm_medium=reader2

9. arndxt

Profile: 44,000 Twitter followers, specializes in discovering alpha projects

Featured Works Link: https://x.com/arndxt_xo/status/1874428585609708028

10. ltrd

Bio: 33,000 Twitter followers, highly sensitive to various crypto market indicators and skilled in analysis.

Featured Work Link: https://x.com/ltrd_/status/1938338940454306147

Look at the 10 authors above. Are any of them familiar to you? Feel free to leave a comment to recommend your favorite crypto blogger.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,0000000000000000000062--%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:07
Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Author: Justin Drake Translated by: BitpushNews Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. Today, we officially launched the "Lean Ethereum" vision—my personal mission statement for the next decade. We stand
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002794-23,82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:00

Trending News

More

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion