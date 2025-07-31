Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Compiled by Tim, PANews
Recently, Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb asked on Twitter: "Who do you think is the best writer in the crypto industry?" and included links to their excellent works.
The post quickly received numerous responses. In this article, PANews has selected 10 outstanding authors that were frequently mentioned by netizens for crypto enthusiasts to learn about and follow.
1. Checkmate
Bio: 118,000 Twitter followers, focusing on Bitcoin and on-chain data
Featured Work: https://newsletter.checkonchain.com/p/absorbing-billions-on-a-weekend
2. thiccy
Bio: 54,000 Twitter followers, co-founder of Scimitar Capital
Featured Work: https://x.com/thiccyth0t/status/1943773395209924769
3.nic carter
Biography: 414,000 Twitter followers, Partner at Castle Island Ventures
Reference link: https://murmurationstwo.substack.com/p/the-last-word-on-stablecoins-and
4.ceteris
Biography: 40,000 Twitter followers, Delphi Delphi Digital Research Director
Featured Article Link: https://members.delphidigital.io/reports/solana-the-monolith
5. Leo
Bio: 17,000 Twitter followers, niche blogger, self-described as a "speculator"
Featured Article Link: https://x.com/0x_Leo_/status/1941655756022939963
6.0xJeff
Bio: 71,000 Twitter followers, formerly worked at Spartan Group, currently focusing on Web3+AI research
Featured Works Link: https://x.com/Defi0xJeff/status/1931382103801012316
7.
Bio: 148,000 Twitter followers, co-founder of Pink Brains, DeFi expert
Featured Work:https://x.com/DefiIgnas/status/1947971181589475578
8. Stacy Muur
Bio: 67,000 Twitter followers, founder of Greendots Agency
Featured Work: https://stacymuur.substack.com/p/kaito-leaderboards-drive-pre-tge?utm_source=%2Finbox&utm_medium=reader2
9. arndxt
Profile: 44,000 Twitter followers, specializes in discovering alpha projects
Featured Works Link: https://x.com/arndxt_xo/status/1874428585609708028
10. ltrd
Bio: 33,000 Twitter followers, highly sensitive to various crypto market indicators and skilled in analysis.
Featured Work Link: https://x.com/ltrd_/status/1938338940454306147
Look at the 10 authors above. Are any of them familiar to you? Feel free to leave a comment to recommend your favorite crypto blogger.