Pudgy Penguins and Play Solana launch limited edition gameboy with PENGU token burn on every sale

Crypto.news
2025/07/31 19:24
Play Solana has launched a limited edition handheld console in collaboration with Pudgy Penguins, linking each unit sold to a burn of PENGU tokens.

Summary
  • Play Solana released a limited edition PSG1 “gameboy” in partnership with Pudgy Penguins.
  • Each unit sold triggers a buy-and-burn of the PENGU token.
  • The collaboration follows the launch of Pengu Clash, a skill-based Web3 game on the TON blockchain.
  • The release comes as PENGU trades near critical support after a 500% rally since late June.

Play Solana has launched a limited edition gameboy in collaboration with Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), with each unit sold triggering a buy-and-burn of the PENGU token to reduce its circulating supply. Pre-orders for the device are now open here.

The collaboration follows Pudgy Penguins’ recent entry into Web3 gaming with the launch of Pengu Clash, a skill-based game hosted on The Open Network.

Both initiatives are part of Pudgy Penguins’ broader efforts to expand its brand and engage new audiences beyond the Web3 space. They follow the recent launch of Pudgy Records, a community-driven music label focused on growing its cultural presence through original music.

PENGU price at a key turning point

The Gameboy release comes at a pivotal moment for PENGU token price. Since June 22, PENGU has surged more than 500%, climbing from $0.0077 to a peak of $0.0466 on July 27. However, the price has since retraced to around $0.0398.

The daily chart now shows signs of hesitation, with a potential double top forming near the $0.046 level. This pattern is often considered a bearish reversal signal, as it indicates that buyers were unable to push the price beyond a key resistance level on two separate attempts.

If confirmed—typically by a break below the interim support between the two peaks—it could suggest that upward momentum is fading and increase the likelihood of a deeper pullback. That being said, today’s candle is up 12% from that support, so there’s a chance PENGU price will rebound and invalidate the bearish pattern.

Pudgy Penguins and Play Solana launch limited edition gameboy with PENGU token burn on every sale - 1
