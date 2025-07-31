The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary of the Department of Budget and Management, announced in a Facebook post that the government's blockchain transparency initiative has officially launched. She stated that blockchain can address the issue of AI-generated deepfakes and prevent criminals from forging government documents. She also stated that cutting-edge technologies such as AI and blockchain are being used to improve public policymaking and governance. In such applications, blockchain serves as an uneditable public database, providing permanent record-keeping. After the Department of Budget and Management's operational document issuance system generates a document, a representation of the data is recorded on the Polygon blockchain. The government's official website allows users to search or scan a code to verify key details of the document.