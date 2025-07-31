E-commerce company PixelFox AB plans to allocate some of its excess capital to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an official announcement, e-commerce company PixelFox AB (NGM:PIXEL) announced that its management team has developed a strategy to allocate a portion of excess capital to external investments with long-term value growth potential. Funds will be allocated across four primary categories: 1. Established Cryptocurrencies: The largest allocation will be to the most market-recognized and liquid crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. 2. Infrastructure and Platforms: Focusing on projects that can drive the development of decentralized applications and services within the Web3 ecosystem. 3. Established Altcoins: A small portion of funds will be invested in thematic tokens and altcoins with proven use cases, such as DeFi, interoperability, and data storage. 4. Early-Stage Projects and High-Risk Investments: A limited portion will be reserved for early-stage, innovation-driven projects. Work is already underway, and Pixelfox plans to launch its first investments under this framework in the third quarter of 2025.