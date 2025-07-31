Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

PANews reported on July 31st that Whale Alert stated on the X platform that, based on its research, two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today were mined towards the end of Satoshi Nakamoto's active period (approximately before block 54316). However, it is highly unlikely that these blocks were mined by Satoshi Nakamoto. A complete list of blocks likely mined by Satoshi Nakamoto will be released soon.

