Circle: Native USDC and CCTP V2 Coming Soon to Hyperliquid

PANews reported on July 31st that Circle announced in an official blog post that native USDC and CCTP V2 will soon be available on the Hyperliquid platform. Native USDC and CCTP V2 will be deployed on HyperEVM, enabling USDC to be deposited into HyperCore and any HyperEVM application. With CCTP V2, developers will be able to: enable users to securely transfer native USDC between Hyperliquid and supported blockchain networks with 1:1 capital efficiency; and build applications to enable seamless cross-chain access, swaps, purchases, fund rebalancing, and other functions, providing a smooth user experience.

