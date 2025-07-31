US Treasury Secretary Bensont expects Fed chairman nominee to be announced before year-end

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Cailian Press, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said he is compiling a list of candidates for Federal Reserve Chairman, and two seats on the Federal Reserve Board will be vacant. Benson will conduct interviews for the Fed position, and the nomination for Fed Chairman is expected to be announced before the end of the year.

