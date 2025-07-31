Grayscale launches Story Protocol Trust Fund

According to CoinDesk, Grayscale announced the launch of the Story Protocol Trust on July 31st, providing qualified investors with exposure to the protocol's native IP token. Story Protocol is dedicated to transforming intellectual property such as music, video, and biometric data into programmable on-chain assets, automating copyright management and royalty distribution through smart contracts. Like other Grayscale products, Story Trust will be open to qualified investors for subscription daily, but secondary market trading is not guaranteed.

