Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September

PANews reported on July 31st that Bloomberg News reported that Swedish payments giant Klarna Group Plc is considering resuming its New York initial public offering (IPO) as early as September, citing people familiar with the matter. The digital payments company is accelerating preparations for its initial stock sale, though discussions are ongoing and details, including the timing, have not yet been finalized. Klarna filed its IPO application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in March and planned to begin marketing its shares to potential investors. However, the company shelved the plan due to market turmoil caused by Trump's April announcement of sweeping tariffs. The company has recently positioned itself as a digital bank offering a variety of services, from checking and savings accounts to credit and debit cards. Previously in February, Klarna's CEO stated that Klarna and individuals would embrace cryptocurrencies.