Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Crypto.news
2025/07/31 21:31
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000667-1.91%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001241-4.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01606-3.36%

Shiba Inu price has pulled back and moved into a technical bear market after falling by 20% from its highest level this month.

Summary
  • The Shiba Inu price has formed a cup-and-handle pattern.
  • Data shows that whales have continued to accumulate SHIB this month.
  • The supply of Shiba Inu tokens on exchanges has plunged.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) token was trading at $0.000013 on Thursday, down from this month’s high of $0.00001600. It remains about 32% above its lowest point this month.

Shiba Inu whales are accumulating

Nansen data shows that whales have continued to accumulate the SHIB token in recent months, a sign they expect it to keep rising. These whales hold over 109.69 billion tokens, up sharply from this month’s low of 105 billion. Whale accumulation is usually a signal that investors anticipate a price rebound.

Most importantly, the ongoing whale buying has come at a time when the supply of SHIB coins on exchanges has been in freefall. There are now 277.37 trillion tokens on centralized and decentralized exchanges, down from 283 trillion earlier this month.

Shiba Inu exchange balances

Exchange balances fall when investors move their tokens to self-custody, typically expecting a price recovery. Historically, most tokens surge when exchange outflows are in an upward trajectory.

The other catalyst for SHIB price is that Ethereum is on the cusp of jumping to $4,000. It has jumped by 175% from its lowest level this year, and its technicals and ETF inflows point to more gains. SHIB price does well when Ethereum is rising.

Still, SHIB price faces potential risks. For example, Shibarium, its layer-2 network, is no longer growing. It holds just $2.47 million in total assets, down 1% in the last 30 days. This is notable since most chains added assets in July, with combined TVL rising to $282 billion.

Another potential risk for Shiba Inu price is that futures open interest has dropped in recent weeks.

Shiba Inu price technical analysis

Shiba Inu Price

Technicals suggest that SHIB price is on the cusp of a strong rebound amid whale accumulation. It has formed a cup-and-handle pattern, whose upper side is at $0.00001600 and the lower side is at $0.000010. This lower side also coincides with the double bottom, whose neckline is at $0.00001760.

The ongoing pullback is part of the handle section of the cup-and-handle pattern. Measuring the cup’s depth of 36% from its upper side gives a target price of $0.00002185, up over 70% from the current level.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:07
Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Author: Justin Drake Translated by: BitpushNews Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. Today, we officially launched the "Lean Ethereum" vision—my personal mission statement for the next decade. We stand
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:00

Trending News

More

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion