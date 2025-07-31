Analyst: 75% of investors who bought IBIT are new clients of BlackRock

PANews reported on July 31st that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, stated on the X platform that 75% of investors who purchased BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, "IBIT," were new to BlackRock. Furthermore, 27% of these investors subsequently purchased other iShares ETFs. This is a significant win for BlackRock across the board.

