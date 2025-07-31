BNKR crypto gains as Coinbase listing sparks buying spree

Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:05
GAINS
GAINS$0.02563+0.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1218-8.96%
BNKR
BNKR$0.0009833+9.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01608-3.19%

Bankr’s crypto token surged 48% to hit a new all-time high of $0.000969, with daily volume exploding five-fold after Coinbase listed the artificial intelligence-powered trading agent.

Summary
  • BankrCoin price rose sharply after Coinbase listed the BNKR token.
  • Coinbase’ listing fueled upside momentum for Bankr, with daily volume rising more than 500%.
  • Bankr is an AI-agent project that allows users to buy and sell tokens via chat on X.

BankrCoin (BNKR), the token of the advanced AI agent Bankr, traded at around $0.000596 early Thursday but surged to an intraday peak of $0.000969. This spike in upward momentum followed the community’s reaction to an announcement by crypto exchange Coinbase. 

What is Bankr?

Bankr is an AI agent that launched on the decentralized social platform Farcaster, aiming to allow users to buy coins directly on social media. The AI agent is now also available on X.

One notable point about Bankr and its token is that the project is backed by Coinbase Ventures, the crypto and AI venture capital arm of U.S.-based exchange Coinbase.

Bankr operates in the rapidly growing AI agent sector As an AI-assisted crypto wallet, it offers users a bot they can use alongside stablecoins to spend, send, and earn. With Bankr, users can trade as they chat on X or through the Base app.

Pseudonymous crypto trader Degen Wolf shared this outlook on X:

Coinbase lists BNKR crypto

On July 30, the exchange revealed that BNKR will be listed on Coinbase.com  and be also available via  the exchange’s iOS and Android mobile apps.

https://twitter.com/CoinbaseAssets/status/1950592844781039699

The listing allows Coinbase customers to buy, sell, and store BNKR, a move that attracted significant buying pressure for the $86 million market cap token.

Daily volume surged 500% to over $42 million, reflecting notable market activity around the token. BNKR was last trading at $0.00085, about 46% higher since the listing announcement. However, given its rapid price gains, some profit-taking may trim part of the upside.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:11
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:07
Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

Author: Justin Drake Translated by: BitpushNews Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. Today, we officially launched the "Lean Ethereum" vision—my personal mission statement for the next decade. We stand
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:00

Trending News

More

Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders

Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion