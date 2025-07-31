Grayscale takes aim at the $80t IP market with Story Protocol trust

Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:14
Story
IP$6,013-1,73%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,122-8,81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0161-3,07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005494-6,91%

Grayscale is expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with a trust focused on the native token of Story Protocol, which embeds licensing, royalties, and attribution directly into on-chain assets powering AI and creative industries.

Summary
  • Grayscale launches a new trust focused on Story Protocol’s IP token, expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • The trust targets blockchain-based intellectual property, embedding licensing and royalties into on-chain assets.
  • Story Protocol handles 1.7M IP transactions monthly for creators and data.

On July 31, crypto asset manager Grayscale announced the launch of its Grayscale Story Trust, a single-asset investment vehicle offering accredited investors exposure to IP, the native token of Story Protocol.

The move marks Grayscale’s first foray into blockchain-based intellectual property infrastructure, positioning $IP as a critical building block for AI and digital rights management.

The trust, structured similarly to Grayscale’s other products, will hold IP as its sole underlying asset, providing institutional investors with a regulated pathway into what the asset manager sees as an $80 trillion market opportunity.

Why Grayscale is betting on Story Protocol’s IP token

Grayscale’s decision to launch a trust for Story Protocol’s IP token is a calculated move into what could become blockchain’s most consequential real-world application.

The asset manager is positioning IP as the backbone of a new intellectual property economy, one where licensing terms, attribution, and royalties are embedded directly into assets through smart contracts. This addresses two critical problems: the legal gray area surrounding AI training data and the inefficiencies of traditional IP management.

The numbers support the move. According to the press release, Story Protocol already processes over 1.7 million IP transactions monthly, with use cases ranging from music royalties to datasets for surgical robots. Unlike speculative crypto assets, IP derives value from tangible demand: AI firms need clean, licensed data, while creators want immutable proof of ownership.

Grayscale said the trust is now open for daily subscriptions, though only to accredited investors, including individuals earning over $200,000 annually or entities with $5 million in assets. The asset manager indicated that secondary market trading could follow, pending regulatory approvals.

This mirrors the path of its flagship products, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF, which transitioned from private placements to publicly traded vehicles. As of July 30, the ETFs had amassed $21.2 billion and $4.25 billion in AUM, respectively, as of July 30. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002794-23,82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0,05027-4,28%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,002678-13,66%
SOON
SOON$0,1425-3,84%
FUNToken
FUN$0,01101-7,80%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001254-1,25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
Stride
STRD$0,1299-6,47%
STRK
STRK$0,1154-8,63%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:41

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion