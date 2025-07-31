Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

PANews reported on July 31st that Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol, Meteora, has officially opened its first quarter points inquiry, with the first quarter snapshot taken on June 30th. Meteora's second quarter activities are underway, and users who provide liquidity can earn fees and receive points from the second quarter's LP incentive program.

