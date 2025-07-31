Immunefi to tackle $3.1b in crypto hacks with tool to block threats in seconds

Crypto hacks have reached $3.1 billion in 2025, prompting Immunefi to launch a tool for real-time threat prevention.

Summary Immunefi launches Magnus to protect $180B in user assets.

The platform will leverage AI to scan threats.

Magnus also tackles human error, like social engineering.

Crypto remains a prime target for hackers, creating a need for advanced threat mitigation tools. On Thursday, July 31, blockchain security firm Immunefi launched the Magnus platform, designed to prevent threats in real time.

The platform will protect over $180 billion in user funds across protocols such as Arbitrum, zkSync, and Curve Finance. Crypto hacks have already reached $3.1 billion 2025, according to a report by Hacken, underscoring the urgent need for security solutions.

Magnus will leverage Codexa, an AI-based security tool that scans and prevents threats in real time. Codexa functions as a comprehensive dataset of blockchain vulnerabilities, enabling real-time scanning and instant threat alerts for projects.

Immunify’s Magnus AI tackles the human element in security

Magnus does more than scan blockchain code for vulnerabilities. It also addresses human error, including social engineering and compromised keys, which are increasingly common attack vectors. For this reason, the platform will integrate Fuzzland and FailSafe to bring smart contract monitoring and threat alerts into one unified interface.