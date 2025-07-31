Sui-based IKA crypto altcoin up 50% after mainnet launch

Crypto.news
2025/07/31 23:03
SUI
SUI$3.6097-5.86%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00164-7.34%
Ika
IKA$0.04029+28.43%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.25%

Sui-based interoperability protocol IKA jumped 50% after a successful mainnet launch.

Summary
  • IKA crypto is up 50% in a day.
  • The project tackles key issues with cross-chain interoperability.
  • It enables Sui to sign transactions on any chain.

Sui’s (SUI) community is excited about a new project adding cross-chain utility to the network. On Thursday, July 31, IKA (IKA), the crypto behind the Sui-based zero-trust multi-party computation network, was up 50%. The price increase followed the successful mainnet launch on July 29.

https://twitter.com/ikadotxyz/status/1950134738783453544

The protocol enables Sui smart contracts to directly initiate and authorize transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. IKA’s dWallet and MPC technology effectively allow users to control assets on other chains entirely through Sui.

According to the project, IKA’s network can scale up to 10,000 signatures per second. It also supports “hundreds” of signer nodes, which collectively hold a cryptographic key. This means no single party ever holds a full key to any wallet, eliminating the need for trusted intermediaries. At the same time, its distributed wallet protocol executes transactions across multiple chains.

IKA crypto uses Sui to tackle interoperability

Cross-chain interoperability remains one of the key areas of crypto innovation. However, most popular solutions, including cross-chain bridges and wrapped assets, come with major risks. Cross-chain bridges are notoriously hackable, while wrapped tokens often require trusting an issuer for redemption.

Both solutions use centralized solutions for specific DeFi problems, therefore negating much of DeFi’s inherent advantages. Still, there has been a growing trend of decentralized alternatives for crypto interoperability.

Like IKA, these protocols use zero-knowledge proofs and fully self-custodial solutions to create a decentralized version of a blockchain bridge. This approach is key for both security and enhanced interoperability among blockchain networks. It allows chains to share utility and liquidity, improving the overall user experience.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0.05027-4.28%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002678-13.66%
SOON
SOON$0.1425-3.84%
FUNToken
FUN$0.01101-7.80%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
Stride
STRD$0.1299-6.47%
STRK
STRK$0.1154-8.63%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:41

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion