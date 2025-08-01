The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa reported that the "ancient whale, who had been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3,963 BTC," has sold another 180 BTC. Over the past week, he is suspected of selling 330 BTC, worth approximately $39.04 million, at a cost as low as $0.37. Half an hour ago, 180 BTC (approximately $21.25 million) were transferred to the market maker-associated address bc1q5...zr2xn, which has interacted with multiple institutions, including B2C2, Galaxy, and Coinbase.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.