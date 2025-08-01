Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions

PANews reported on August 1st that Puffer Finance officially announced the upgrade of Puffer UniFi AVS, secured by over $13 billion in re-staked ETH. Built on EigenCloud, Puffer UniFi AVS provides sub-second execution and economic synergy for Rollups through a validator-backed gateway and real-time pre-confirmation mechanism. The pre-confirmation mechanism has become the default solution for Rollup-based scaling, enabling real-time execution and economic consistency. Puffer UniFi AVS offers the following features: 1. Layer 2 network pre-confirmation; 2. Millisecond transactions for high throughput; and 3. Economic consistency between Rollup owners and Ethereum proposers.

