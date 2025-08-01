US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

2025/08/01
US SEC rolls out ‘Project Crypto’ to rewrite rules for digital assets

The initiative will modernize the SEC for 21st-century finance and was formed in response to recent policy recommendations from the White House.

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

TACEO announced that it has completed a $5.5 million seed funding round led by Archetype VC, which included a16z and other major firms. What will the funds be used for? According to the press release sent to crypto.news, the capital…
2025/07/31
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Decrypt, data from the crypto market analysis platform Santiment shows that whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 10,000 Bitcoins have accumulated 0.9%
2025/07/31
Top gainers and losers in crypto this week

The final week of July saw the crypto market end with obvious indications of capital rotation: while larger L1s and DeFi staples moderately cooled off, micro- and mid-cap altcoins surged due to speculative pumps, DeFi activity, and narrative tailwinds. Even…
2025/08/01

